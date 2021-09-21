Woman was gang's liaison officer

Stephanie Christie, the sole woman among the 33 accused now on trial in the just-started Klansman gang case, was yesterday described by prosecutors as the “liaison officer” between incarcerated members of the criminal outfit and those who were not in prison.

The allegation was one of several shockers delivered by the Crown in its opening statement as the trial opened under tight security outside the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

The man said to be the leader of the gang, Andre Bryan, also known as Blackman and Teacha, is also among the 33.

Christie, the court was told, had also been responsible for securing legal representation for the members of the gang whenever the law caught up with them and served as the “link” between the gang and rogue cops.

The Crown said the accused individuals, which comprise the “Blackman faction” of the gang under Bryan's leadership, had various roles in which they acted as “killers, drivers, lookout men or watchmen, gunsmiths, and foot soldiers”.

The Crown is alleging that the accused, between 2015 and 2019, carried out a range of murders, conspiracies to murder and extortion, and arson throughout St Catherine. It said the gang's headquarters at Jones Avenue in Spanish Town was used by gang members for planning their exploits and was also where briefing and debriefing in respect of crimes took place.

The court also heard that this was where transactions such as the sale and purchase of guns to carry out murders were done. Several members of the gang in their roles as “foot soldiers”, the court was told, were responsible for ensuring that murders ordered were executed and that extortion monies were collected.

Yesterday, all 33 accused, who are being tried under an indictment containing 25 counts, when arraigned pleaded “not guilty” to the charges against them.

The offences with which they are charged include being part of a criminal organisation, murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Bryan is charged with, among other things, being the leader of a criminal organisation — Klansman gang/One Don gang.

The evidence in the case will be unveiled today when the trial resumes at 10:00 am before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who is the trial judge.

The case, which comprises the largest number of accused ever to be tried together in a single matter, is being handled by 40 attorneys.

They accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) (Amendment) Act, commonly called the anti-gang legislation.

Those answering to the charges are Andre Bryan (alleged leader), Kevaughn Green (supposedly second in command), Tomrick Taylor, Damaine Elliston, Kalifa Williams, Daniel McKenzie, Michael Whitely, Pete Miller, Dylon McClean, Dwight Hall, Carl Beech, Lamar Simpson, Donavon Richards, Tareek James, Stephanie Christie, Fabian Johnson, Jahzeel Blake, Roel Taylor, Rushane Williams, Kemar Harrison, Joseph McDermott, Jermaine Robinson, Rivaldo Hylton, Jason Brown, Andre Golding, Marco Miller, Chevoy Evans, Brian Morris, Andre Smith, Dwayne Salmon, Ricardo Thomas, Ted Prince and Owen Ormsby.