Women take charge at Ironshore Fire Station

MONTEGO BAY, St James — In a rare move, an all-woman crew of 12 firefighters manned the Ironshore Fire Department in Montego Bay on Tuesday and women also assumed command for the entire St James division, a nod to International Women's Day.

“We have female firefighters with over 20 years of experience on the truck and, therefore, we were ready for anything that came our way. This is not anything new to us in terms of firefighting but it's not every day that we have a full-female crew,” said District Officer Melicia Kennion, who led the crew.

For St James Acting Divisional Head Winsome Grant, there was no doubt that her team of women officers could lead the division for the day — and beyond if needed.

“We are very capable. We have the competencies within the division; we can hold our own. We have all ranks that can man a unit to respond to any fire, any risk,” she told the Jamaica Observer, her voice resonating with confidence.

Throughout the day the team of women had responsibility for daily tasks, which included medical emergencies and responding to calls for help with fires. Grant said their male colleagues were supportive of the move.

“Both males and females are upbeat and enthused because we're joining the International Women's Day campaign under the theme 'Break the Bias', and this is something that will certainly move the division forward,” she said.

Pointing out that there are 22 women across all ranks in the 196-member strong St James division, she said efforts are under way to increase that number.

“That would give us a little over 11 per cent [now] but we are making the necessary representation to target more women to come on board,” she said, adding that training is ongoing.

The move towards gender equality within the division is a process, she said, which means it will take time.

“Under this management, led by Commissioner Stewart Beckford, they are making strides in that regard,” said Grant.