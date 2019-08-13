Woodside tops Carib Cement Build Your Community competition

The district of Woodside in St Mary was selected as the winner of the Carib Cement Build Your Community competition.

The rural community was awarded a $5 million infrastructural development project at the Carib Cement Sports Club in East Kingston on Tuesday. Woodside was selected out of a total of 46 communities from across the island.

The money will be used to enhance the community’s ancestral gardens, which has served as an attraction for locals, tourists and students alike.

Community elder, Erna Brodber, said the community was grateful for the honour. “The young people were leaving but what is there to hold them? At least now some of them can get work,” Brodber said.

Carib Cement Communications and Community Outreach manager Klao Bell-Lewis said the company is committed to community development.

“Carib Cement seeks to contribute to Goal One of Jamaica’s Vision 2030 and Goal 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal which both recognises the importance of safe inclusive and acceptable public spaces and their role in contributing to healthy lifestyles and communities,” she said.

Want to know more about Woodside? Check these interesting facts.