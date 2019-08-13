Woodside tops Carib Cement Build Your Community competition

Woodside tops Carib Cement Build Your Community competitionTuesday, August 13, 2019
|
The district of Woodside in St Mary was selected as the winner of the Carib Cement Build Your Community competition.
The rural community was awarded a $5 million infrastructural development project at the Carib Cement Sports Club in East Kingston on Tuesday. Woodside was selected out of a total of 46 communities from across the island.
The money will be used to enhance the community’s ancestral gardens, which has served as an attraction for locals, tourists and students alike.
Community elder, Erna Brodber, said the community was grateful for the honour. “The young people were leaving but what is there to hold them? At least now some of them can get work,” Brodber said.
Carib Cement Communications and Community Outreach manager Klao Bell-Lewis said the company is committed to community development.
“Carib Cement seeks to contribute to Goal One of Jamaica’s Vision 2030 and Goal 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal which both recognises the importance of safe inclusive and acceptable public spaces and their role in contributing to healthy lifestyles and communities,” she said.
Want to know more about Woodside? Check these interesting facts.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy