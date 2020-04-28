‘Words can’t express’: Local Gov’t Minister offers support to firefighter whose child died in blaze

‘Words can’t express’: Local Gov’t Minister offers support to firefighter whose child died in blazeTuesday, April 28, 2020
|
Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has expressed sadness at the passing of three-year-old Kadjahni Falconer, who died in a fire in Mason Hall, St Mary on Saturday.
“There are hardly any words that I can say in circumstances such as this…to lose your child is utterly painful. It is very clear that his father, who is now in hospital, did everything he could to save his life,” McKenzie said in a statement Tuesday (April 1).
“We, the family of the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, mourn with him, the rest of his immediate family and friends. We will be reaching out to offer support through this extremely traumatic experience,” McKenzie said.
According to the police, about 12:30 pm, Kadjahni got trapped in a fire that had engulfed a board building near his home, where he was allegedly playing with other children.
The child’s father, who is a member of Jamaica Fire Brigade, was injured when he entered the building in an attempt to rescue the child. Both were transported to hospital where Kadjahni was pronounced dead.
