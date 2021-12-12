Words to criminals: Enter Treasure Beach with caution

As of now, criminals who decide to enter Treasure Beach and its environs will not be treated lightly by the people of those areas in St Elizabeth.

The fact that two gunmen travelling on a motorcycle managed to scope out the Sandy Bank community in Treasure Beach, for their target, 28-year-old school teacher Chanel Smith, before she was shot and killed on December 7 outside the gates of the Sandy Bank Basic and Infant School where she was employed, residents have increased their vigilance, vowing that strangers won't be treated lightly.

Explaining that they aren't accustomed to such a horrific crime in their community, the people told the Jamaica Observer that the roughly seven explosions which ripped the air around 8:00 am, sounded to them like motorcycles backfiring, which is a regular occurrence.

However, the tragedy, which was witnessed by students, has placed the community on full guard, especially since a few residents spotted the motorcycle being driven through the community as if it was on a spy mission, before parking at the school's gate to wait on Smith. Residents said the men pretended to be fixing the motorcycle, but just as Smith was about to enter the school grounds, she was pounced upon and sprayed with bullets.

Days after the incident, a sizeable patch of blood stain still inked the spot where she was shot, and served as a reminder that the community's image was scarred. On Thursday at the spot she was shot, residents laid flowers in memory of Smith whose killing has been widely condemned.

“Jealousy is cruel as the grave. They rode in the lane where she lived to map it out,” one resident claimed, hinting that the popular belief in the community is that strong jealousy could have led to the death plot.

Another resident bluntly declared that because of the incident, “No stranger can come around in peace. If you are strange, we a call the police. Somebody affi know you. You can't just come and wander around here anymore.”

She added: “Even five minutes before it happened, if someone came and told me that would happen, I would have said no, not in Treasure Beach. The girl don't even talk. She was a beautiful young lady who I watched grow and she never troubled anyone”.

The communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said cops have one man in custody, who was named as a person of interest in relation to the crime.

Vernon Smith, the father of the deceased teacher, who was a past student of the Bethlehem Moravian College, surmised that she was the victim of an abusive relationship. In conversation with journalists, Smith said his daughter was threatened on several occasions by a man she was allegedly in a relationship with, who assaulted her on at least one occasion.

He said that on one occasion, the man visited the school where his daughter worked, grabbed her throat and squeezed it. The incident was reported to the police.

Owner of the popular Lashings Boutique Hotel and Villas in Treasure Beach, David Folb, is a friend of the family who rushed to visit them to offer condolence and support.

“It was a very bad week for Treasure Beach. I went to the parents' house, but what do you say to somebody whose 28-year-old daughter has been murdered?

''This sort of behaviour is not known in Treasure Beach, like a teacher being gunned down at her school with children watching. We are all feeling it.

“That was so unnecessary and so beyond any comprehension, that it is difficult to describe it in words. I am hoping something positive comes out of this. We are understanding that she was in an abusive relationship.

“There aren't words to this sort of evil. I am sure the police will deal with the matter seriously. Every single person in this area has been affected badly and all we are trying to do is support the family in whatever we can do. We need to support in anyway, shape or form,” he said, while expressing hope that the police will deal with the matter.

In the meantime, a hotel in the parish has moved to treat the school children who are traumatised by the incident. The children were invited to unwind in a pool and play area with complimentary slices of pizza to get their minds far away from thoughts about the murder.

University of the West Indies professor of sustainable development, Anthony Clayton, said yesterday that children receiving the proper professional support and counselling is extremely important.

“The children who witness a homicide are quite likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, which has serious implications not just for their performance at school. They are likely to suffer nightmares and are likely to be extremely vulnerable to emotional triggers, things that remind them of the event. It is extremely important for these children to get counselling and they need to be supported on a fairly long-term basis to make sure they are not going to suffer long-term effects. Post-traumatic stress disorder doesn't always show up immediately.

“This is horrifying. If it turns out that this young woman reported that she was being attacked and the police didn't take her seriously, then there should be an inquiry into why the police did not take her complaints seriously,” Clayton said.