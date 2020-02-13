Work continues on new outreach facility for teen mothers in St Elizabeth

Work continues on new outreach facility for teen mothers in St ElizabethThursday, February 13, 2020
|
The Government has allocated approximately
$25.2 million to complete construction of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica
Foundation (WCJF) Santa Cruz Outreach Centre in St Elizabeth.
Details of the project are outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
Establishment of the facility will strengthen the delivery of the WCJF’s Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM) and expand the foundation’s activities in the parish.
The project, initially scheduled for April 2018 to March 2019, has been extended to March 2021.
PAM is the WCJF’s core programme and is executed island-wide through the foundation’s main centres and outreach stations.
The programme enables girls to continue their education during pregnancy and prepares them to be reintegrated into the formal school system after they have given birth.
Data shows that the WCJF serves about 48 per cent of the adolescent mothers in Jamaica.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy