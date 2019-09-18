Work on Hagley Park Road is 85 per cent complete

Work on Hagley Park Road is 85 per cent completeWednesday, September 18, 2019
|
The
Hagley Park Road Improvement Project is approximately 85 per cent complete.
National Works Agency (NWA) manager for communication and customer services, Stephen Shaw, said that the drainage network is about 90 per cent complete with works to be done on the storm-water drains in the Three Miles area.
“We still have some work to do in respect of the pavement works, sidewalks and curbs. We still have some drainage features that we need to tidy up,” he said.
“Once all of those things – which are precursor items to the final lift of asphalt – are completed, then we will move quickly to have the roads paved, the markings done, the cat eyes installed, and all the permanent features in respect of the traffic signals installed and commissioned into service, so that the public can have the full benefit of the improvement works that we have undertaken here.”
Shaw also said that the bridges associated with the project have been completed and are in use. He noted that the lanes that take traffic out of the city towards Six Miles have also been completed.
In the same breath, Shaw urged users of the roadway to do so with extreme caution, as works are still ongoing.
