Work on Portland Infirmary progressing well

Work on Portland Infirmary progressing wellTuesday, June 15, 2021
|
MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie says that expansion work on the Portland Infirmary is “moving smoothly”.
The minister, who visited the institution during a tour of the parish last Friday, said that over the past three years, approximately $85 million has been spent on the upgrading project, which includes the building of male and female wards.
“We are at the completion of the second phase of the infirmary… and this is part of the Government's programme, which we started in 2016, for the upgrading of several infirmaries across the island with funding from the National Housing Trust,” he said.
He said that although the project has been affected by heavy rains in the parish, it remains within budget and the time specified for completion.
Minister McKenzie said he is “very pleased and satisfied” with the quality of the work, noting that the project represents the best skills and competences that exist in the ministry and the Portland Municipal Corporation.
Meanwhile, he said that while no new residents are being accepted at the island's infirmaries at this time, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, he indicated that a protocol is being worked on with the Ministry of Health “to take in new cases, especially the ones who are occupying critical bed spaces in hospitals”.
Secretary of the Board of Supervision, Treka Lewis, who was also on the tour, said that upgrading the Portland Infirmary will ensure improved “service delivery and optimal care for our residents”.
Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz, for her part, hailed the improvement work on the infirmary as a “commitment to care for the vulnerable” by the Government, and “I am very proud”.
Mayor of Port Antonio Councillor Paul Thompson, and matron at the facility, Carmelita Holson also expressed pleasure with the work being done.
– JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy