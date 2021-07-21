Work permit about to expire, but I applied to Canada's new pathway programme...

Dear Mr Brown,

I applied for Canada's new pathway programme for permanent residence as an international student. My question is about the expiration of my existing work permit. I am wondering if I would have to leave Canada if my permit is about to expire and then be able to return once I get through. Thank you for your assistance.

— CJ

Dear CJ:

Thank you for your query. I will explain the background of your question for the benefit of our readers. To assist with addressing the demographic challenges of Canada, on May 6, 2021, a Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident Pathway was launched, which is a new temporary pathway for eligible workers to become permanent residents.

The pathway will grant permanent status to 90,000 temporary essential workers and international graduates who are already in Canada and who possess the skills and experience to assist with fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. The focus of the pathway is on temporary workers employed in hospitals and long-term care homes and on the front lines of other essential sectors, as well as international graduates who contribute to the economy of Canada.

Streams

The three streams include:

1. Twenty thousand (20,000) applications for temporary workers in 40 health-care occupations;

2. Thirty thousand (30,000) applications for temporary workers in 95 other selected essential occupations; and

3. Forty thousand (40,000) applications for international students who graduated from a Canadian institution.

Please note that there is no maximum number of applications for French-speaking or bilingual candidates. A complete list of the health-care professions and essential occupations are included on my website.

Open work permit

It was recently announced that, beginning July 26, 2021, individuals who have applied for the programme will be eligible for an open work permit while awaiting the results of their application.

This will allow those whose status is set to expire to receive a new permit under one of the temporary measures put in place as a result of the pandemic, such as the public policy for post-graduation work permit holders.

To qualify for this one-time open work permit, the applicants must show that they:

• Have successfully submitted an application under one of the new permanent residence pathway's streams;

• Held a valid work permit, or were authorised to work without a work permit, at the time their permanent residence application was submitted;

• Hold a valid work permit that is set to expire within the next four months;

• Have temporary resident status, maintained status or are eligible to restore their status at the time their open work permit application is submitted;

• Are in Canada at the time their open work permit application is submitted;

• Were employed in any occupation at the time their permanent residence application was submitted;

• Meet the language requirements of the stream under which they applied at the time their permanent residence application was submitted.

Therefore, you will not have to leave Canada at this time due to the expiration of your existing work permit. Please note that the application would be made online.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com