Work-permit holders must be vaccinated to continue working in TCI

COVID-19 vaccinations will be made mandatory for work-permit holders in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).

Governor Nigel Dakin made the announcement last week Thursday noting that foreign workers must be vaccinated in order to continue earning an income on island.

Dakin further noted that work permit holders who choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be asked to leave the island.

“Persons who, by choice, elect not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will not have annual work permits renewed and will be required to leave the islands,”said Dakin in a statement on the visit TCI tourism website.

The majority of work permit holders in TCI are Jamaican Nationals, with the Sandals Group being one of the largest private sector employers on the island.

TCI is the first British territory to introduce any kind of measure that has made vaccination mandatory for some.

Approximately 35% or 15,674 people in TCI have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly to other British Overseas Territories, like Bermuda and Cayman, TCI received support from the UK for its vaccination programme.