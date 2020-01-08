World Bank gives Grenada US$20 million loan

World Bank gives Grenada US$20 million loanWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
The World Bank is providing Grenada with a US$20 million loan to be used
to foster reforms to support fiscal sustainability, strengthen marine and
coastal management, and build climate resilience.
Grenada’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Yolande Smith, on Tuesday, signed the agreement for the funds under the Second Resilience and Blue Growth Development Policy Financing.
The agreement was also signed by Abha Prasad, the Acting Director, Caribbean Country Management Unit Latin, American and Caribbean Region at the World Bank.
A Grenada government statement said that the Second Resilience and Blue Growth Development Policy Credit “will realise a US$20 million loan to Grenada, which will be used to foster reforms to support fiscal sustainability, strengthen marine and coastal management, and build climate resilience.
“This signing comes under prior actions taken by Grenada under the programme based on the original agreement, including the approved implementation schedule for the phase-out of single-use plastic food containers, cutlery and plastic straws as evidenced by the Non-Biodegradable Waste Control Act of 2019,” the statement said, noting that the agreement has a 10-year grace period.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy