World experiencing twice as many hot days

The world has seen twice as many extremely hot days since the 1980s, this is according to a global BBC analysis.

According to the report, the number of days that the world sees temperature above 50 degrees Celcius (122F) has increased in each decade since 1980. On average, between 1980 and 2009, temperatures passed 50 degrees Celcius about 14 days a year.

The number rose to 26 days a year between 2010 and 2019.

And not only that, these temperatures are now occurring in more areas of the world than before.

“The increase can be 100 per cent attributed to the burning of fossil fuels,” Dr Friederike Otto, associate director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford told BBC.

High heat can be deadly for humans and nature, and cause major problems to buildings, roads and power systems.

“We need to act quickly. The faster we cut our emissions, the better off we’ll all be,” says Dr Sihan Li, a climate researcher at the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford.