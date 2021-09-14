World experiencing twice as many hot days

World experiencing twice as many hot daysTuesday, September 14, 2021
|
The world has seen twice as many extremely hot days since the 1980s, this is according to a global BBC analysis.
According to the report, the number of days that the world sees temperature above 50 degrees Celcius (122F) has increased in each decade since 1980. On average, between 1980 and 2009, temperatures passed 50 degrees Celcius about 14 days a year.
The number rose to 26 days a year between 2010 and 2019.
And not only that, these temperatures are now occurring in more areas of the world than before.
“The increase can be 100 per cent attributed to the burning of fossil fuels,” Dr Friederike Otto, associate director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford told BBC.
High heat can be deadly for humans and nature, and cause major problems to buildings, roads and power systems.
“We need to act quickly. The faster we cut our emissions, the better off we’ll all be,” says Dr Sihan Li, a climate researcher at the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy