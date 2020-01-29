World Indoor Championships postponed due to coronavirus fears

The coronavirus has managed to cause deaths and travel bans, but now it has caused the postponement of a major event.

The World Indoor Championships that was scheduled to be held in Nanjing, China, in March this year has now been postponed to March 2021.

The coronavirus has continued to spread, seemingly unabated, and this has forced the organisers of the championship to change the date of the event.

“We know that China is doing all it can to contain the new coronavirus, and we support them in all their efforts, but it is necessary to provide our athletes, Member Federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances,” said a release from World Athletics.

Even though the virus continues to spread, World Athletics does not intend to change the venue when the World Indoor Championships is held in March 2021. It, however, thanks other countries that have indicated a willingness to host the event in any case.