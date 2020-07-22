World virus cases near 15 million

World virus cases near 15 millionWednesday, July 22, 2020
|
The
number of people infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) will likely hit the
15 million mark today, July 22.
Cases continue to increase worldwide as the numbers in the United States and Brazil, the worst-hit nations, continue unabated.
The global tally for the virus stands at 14,982,950 as at the time of publishing, with the US accounting for 3.9 million of the total. Brazil follows with 2.1 million cases while India is the third nation to have more than a million confirmed cases with 1.1 million, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.
- Related story: UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Deaths related to the virus are just over 617,000 with the US again having the most fatalities with 142, 095. Brazil is next with 81,487 deaths while the United Kingdom has 45,507.
US President Donald Trump, after downplaying the virus for some time, said it will “get worse before it gets better” during his first virus briefing in three months, held at the White House yesterday.
Meanwhile, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro continues to test positive for the virus two weeks after his July 7 revelation that he had contracted the virus he strongly downplayed for several weeks.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy