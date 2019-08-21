World’s largest cruise ship to make port calls in Jamaica

There is heightening

stakeholder anticipation over the impending arrival of the world’s largest

cruise ship, the Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, in 2020.

The vessel, which will dock at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny, is slated to make eight port calls to Jamaica between May and October, bringing nearly 72,000 passengers.

Each visit is expected to see some 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew members arriving.

Consequent on the mega-liner’s arrival, Jamaica will earn the distinction of hosting three of the world’s four largest cruise ships, as the Symphony of the Seas will join sister vessels – the Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas, making calls at the Falmouth Port.

Water sports operator, Garfield Dussard, is among the business interests welcoming the Symphony of the Seas’ addition to Jamaica’s 2020 cruise ship itinerary, noting that “we are, indeed, fortunate to have [it] over a period of six months”.

Dussard, who has operations in Ocho Rios, Falmouth and Montego Bay, argued that the addition of a mega-liner of this magnitude to Jamaica’s itinerary is “an important step in the right direction”.

Owner of the Royal Shop chain of duty-free stores, Ravi Daswani, concurs, noting that the arrival of 72,000 passengers is “a welcome addition”.

“The Port of Falmouth can, indeed, accommodate all these Oasis class vessels that are owned by Royal Caribbean, and we look forward to welcoming the Symphony,” he said.