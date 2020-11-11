World’s longest-serving prime minister dies

The worldâ€™s longest-serving prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain, has died. He was 84-year-old.

Prince Khalifa was Prime Minister of Bahrain since 1971 when the country gained independence from Britain. According to state media, he was receiving treatment in a US hospital. Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has ordered a week-long mourning period in the country.

He was also known for his opulent wealth, and being a hardliner. An Arab Spring uprising in 2011 demanded his removal; that never materialised.