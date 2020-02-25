World’s oldest man has died

The world’s oldest man, 112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe, has died, just 11 days after being confirmed by the Guinness World Record as the oldest man alive.

Watanabe passed away in Japan, the Niigata prefecture government said in a statement on Tuesday. He was residing at a nursing home in Niigata. Watanabe was born on March 5, 1907. He died on Sunday, February 23.

According to the Guinness World Record, he was born in Niigata and later moved to Taiwan to work on a sugar cane plantation. He returned to Japan and worked as an employee at an agricultural office in Niigata until his retirement.

Watanabe was just four years short of being the oldest man ever. The title is held by Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who was born on April 19, 1897 and passed away when he was 116 years and 54 days on June 2013.

In an interview with a local paper in January 2019, Watanabe said the secret to living a long life was “not to get angry and keep a smile on your face.”