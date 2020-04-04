Worldwide COVID-19 death-toll tops 60,000

The global death toll in the coronavirus crisis soared past 60,000 on Saturday, according to a tally by the AFP.

The latest milestone came as Britain recorded a new daily high in fatalities, including a five-year-old child believed to be the nation’s youngest COVID-19 victim.

Britain’s overall death toll climbed to more than 4,300 out of nearly 42,000 cases.More than 1.1 million people have now fallen ill and over 60,000 people have died, according to the AFP tally.

Billions of people are living under some form on lockdown, with roughly half the planet confined to their homes as schools and businesses have closed in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus.

Spain, which is under a near-total lockdown, saw a second successive daily fall in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities. The total number of deaths in the country now stands at 11,744, second only to Italy.The number of new Spanish cases also slowed. And Italy reported Friday that the daily rise of officially registered infections dropped to a new low of just four per cent, while the number of people who had fully recovered was rising.

But the situation is rapidly deteriorating in the United States, where worst affected New York state reported a record 630 deaths in a single day. Over 50,000 people have been infected in New York.