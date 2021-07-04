Worries in New Haven as storm nears

A repeat of the flooding that happened last year would be catastrophic, the people of New Haven, St Andrew pleaded to the Jamaica Observer yesterday as they braced for the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

As heavy rain from Tropical Storms Eta and Zeta pummelled the island last year back-to-back, there was no safe haven as the residents saw knee-high floodwaters that rendered them immobile. The pungent, sewage-filled waters flooded multiple homes and roadways throughout the community.

Citing that unfavourable experience, up until midday on Saturday, members of the St Andrew Western community were still hoping for a last-minute move by any Government official to safeguard them against a reoccurrence.

But with the hurricane watch upgraded to a hurricane warning, residents lamented the fact that despite their repeated calls for intervention, nothing was done.

“If we get some heavy rain later, a stress and problem. That is what it means for us. Nobody nuh come do anything. You find that when the place is flooded, they come and look and den them gone. Right now, the drainage is full. It needs to be cleaned,” Harvet Johnson, a frustrated resident, told the Sunday Observer.

“My husband built something at the front of the house with concrete and plyboard, so that help to keep out the water. What I did over my house, not everybody did. My neighbours had it bad. Even with that, water did come in my kitchen and I had to be walking wide. Mi caa step! I couldn't come out my house. The water dirty and the stench is unbearable. But what can we do?” she added, noting that ahead of the rain, she has secured blocks, on top of which she has had to put her refrigerator, washing machine, bed and stove.

However, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, hurricane conditions are no longer likely as Saturday morning saw a weakened Elsa downgrade to a tropical storm.

The service warned, nonetheless, that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat over a 24-hour period.

Another resident, 75-year-old Dalton Simpson, bears a scar from last year's flooding on the right foot. Simpson said his concerns for his health outweigh that of any possible property damage.

“Me get hurt from it October gone. The bad water weh mi walk through cause it,” he said, rolling up his pants and pointing to the area.

He added: “Everywhere was flooded. The dirty water back me up and mi did have to go through it. And when mi look, mi foot swell up. I spent six months in hospital. I don't get treatment or medication from anybody. A me affi try and help myself.”

Like Johnson, Simpson said the scent of the water was debilitating.

“The water stink. It stubborn! And water wet up bed and everything inside. And the same thing is going to happen this year. I live here for 40-odd years and when the rain fall hard, this happen. Last year was the worse year,” he said.

Arrousia Gonzales, 71, told the Sunday Observer he was at least hoping that the drains would be cleared prior to the beginning of the hurricane season, which experts have warned will be much busier than usual.

“I don't know what to say to them (Government). I don't know. Last year, the whole place covered with water. This entire lane,” Gonzales said in a defeated tone.

“Right now, there is a sewer in the middle of the road that burst around three weeks now and it is affecting the residents who live right there. It run into the river and the fish dem affi drink that water and we also have to use the same river water to drink and bathe when no water is here,” he lamented.

Gonzales pleaded to the Government and the National Works Agency (NWA) to take a trip to the community.

“We want the authorities to come and look at it now and see what they can do to it. If the rain fall, all those mess and filth water will come inna wi house! It is a low-lying area and any little rain fall, wi get flood out. It mash mi up last year. Me caa even walk. Me ring one a mi foot inna the water and I caa walk pon one a mi foot up to this day!”