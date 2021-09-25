Worry not!

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has debunked the notion that COVID-19 vaccines have debilitating effects on the male sexual organ, one of the falsehoods about the jab making the rounds currently.

The prime minister, who was on Thursday coming off his national vaccination campaign tour in sections of the Trelawny Southern constituency, was addressing journalists during a press briefing at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium where a vaccination blitz, which was organised by Tova Hamilton, Member of Parliament for Trelawny Northern, and the Trelawny Health Department, was interrupted by heavy rain.

“One man [in Trelawny South] said he will not take the vaccine because it will affect his 'manhood' ...and I am quoting him now. We have it properly recorded where he said it will affect his 'manhood'. And I know that that is a concern that is prevalent amongst many Jamaicans. Obviously, I am not the doctor but from what I have been told, and I have spoken to several medical professionals about this, is that the vaccines have no impact on that aspect of your health,” Holness said.

“What we do know, however, and what we have seen reports of, is that if you have been infected [by COVID], it can have an impact on that aspect of your health. So if you were to weigh the two things in the balance you would come to the conclusion that it is better to take the vaccine than to be infected with the coronavirus and develop COVID-19.”

As he sought to dispel the view that some countries are not accepting the vaccines administered in Jamaica, the prime minister gave the assurance that Jamaica's vaccination programme was way above the considered minimum standard.

“One lady points out that she has taken the vaccine and she wants to travel but she has heard that some countries are not accepting the vaccine that Jamaica has taken. That is not the case! It is not the vaccine. What the countries that are starting to place these requirements are saying is that they want to be certain about our vaccination process and they want to be sure that if someone turns up at their border to say, hey, here is my vaccination card, that this card is not a fake or a fraudulent card, that they are able to verify that you actually got vaccinated,” the prime minister pointed out.

“So whilst there are concerns, we wish to reassure the country that the way in which Jamaica has gone about its vaccination programme places us in good standing for this kind of validation to take place.

“... We track everyone who has taken the vaccine in the sense that we know the vial from which you got the vaccine, the batch number, the date you took the vaccine, the date you should take your second shot, and we are able to identify you because we have taken some form of identification that would bear your address,” said the prime minister.

He further argued that “if you needed to travel and you arrive into the foreign country and you presented your card we will develop the appropriate system to ensure that there is the ability to validate that card.

“So your destination of travel will be able to verify on the Jamaican database that your vaccination is accurate and appropriate and validated,” Holness remarked.

He also rubbished claims in some quarters that individuals taking the jab will be injected with a chip.

“There is also the concern that if you take the vaccine somehow a chip will be injected into you. Thankfully, on this leg of the tour I didn't hear that at all,” the prime minister said.