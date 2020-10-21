Worrying! 43 people test positive for COVID-19 at Golden Age Home in Kingston

Most people who have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica are over 50 years old, so it is no surprise that many are expressing concern after 43 cases were discovered at a Golden Age Home in Kingston.

It is understood that both residents and staff have tested positive for the virus at the facility, which is located in Vineyard Town, Kingston.

These 43 positive results came from only 72 tests that were conducted at the facility that is home to 428 elderly residents. It also has 162 staff members.

The Health and Wellness Ministry said that further tests are being conducted at the home, and the positive patients have been isolated. Others have been quarantined pending further tests that will be conducted over the next two days.

“The Ministry of Health & Wellness will also be providing support to review and strengthen the infection prevention and control measures at the home and to review the protocols to increase the surveillance and monitoring of all such facilities to reduce transmission among the vulnerable population,” Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said in a statement.

This latest discovery is quite worrying, as more than 75 per cent of Jamaica’s COVID-19 174 deaths have been among people over 50 years old, a group that is said to be high risk. Many of these fatalities have been recorded in the 70 to 79 age group.