Worrying! Trinidad and Tobago records 40 new coronavirus cases

In the blink of an eye, things just seem to be getting worse in the Caribbean as Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic have recorded 40 new coronavirus cases each.

Up to Friday, Trinidad and Tobago had been reporting nine cases, but that number jumped to 49 by Saturday morning. No coronavirus-related death has been reported in the twin-island republic.

Similarly, there are 40 new cases in the Dominican Republic, bringing their total to 112. So far, there have been three COVID-19 related deaths in that country.

More to come.