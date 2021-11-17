Would-be robber killed by residents

ROCKY POINT, Clarendon — The police in this parish are seeking the public's help to identify the body of a man killed by residents after he allegedly burgled a house in the community of West End in Rocky Point.

Police report that sometime after 8:45 pm on Monday the occupants of the dwelling returned to find an armed man on their premises which was ransacked. There was a tussle between the occupants and the gunman, during which one of the homeowners was shot.

Neighbours responded to their cries for help and during a struggle the gunman was disarmed. He sustained several injuries as a result of his encounter with the residents.

Anton-Gur Cardoza, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in charge of operations in Clarendon, said the police were called and the injured man was taken to Lionel Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A shotgun was handed over to the police.

“It is our information that there might have been an accomplice and we are asking anyone who saw aspects of this incident to report it to the police as we seek to find all the culprits that are involved. We are also appealing to members of the community to be very vigilant at this time as criminals usually watch their prey for sometime before they pounce,” DSP Cardoza warned.

Investigations are ongoing.