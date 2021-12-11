WPM under fire… again

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Western Parks and Market Waste Management Limited (WPM), the regional arm of the State's National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), is once again under fire.

At Thursday's monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, the barbs came from representatives of both political parties as they lobbed questions and comments at WPM's Regional Operations Manager Dramain Jones.

“Mr Jones, do you know Granville Division? Are you sure you know Granville? How many trucks does WPM own? How many are working? How many are new? How many trucks are hired?” asked Michael Troupe, People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Granville Division.

Jones responded, “Yes, I know Granville, we have 26 trucks, 15 are operational, five are new — new meaning two-year-old.”

He further explained that WPM has significantly reduced the backlog which has been causing quite a problem for councillors of St James for some months now. “We have… removed 16 loads of bulky waste,” said Jones.

A clearly peeved Troupe was unimpressed. “Every month you come here with a pretty report on paper and when you go [in the division] it is a different thing. It is as if the Retirement Dump has moved into the Granville community itself and that is why I'm questioning how many trucks you have in your fleet,” he said.

Adding that WPM trucks drive through his division every day on their way to deposit waste at the Retirement Dump, Troupe complained that the Granville Square had “not been swept for over four months now”.

Kerry Thomas, PNP councillor (Mount Salem Division), had similar concerns about Tucker, another community on the trucks' route.

“I have eight skips and on a regular basis they are spilling over. It is as if the trucks pass there daily and nobody stopped for a second to notice it. It is really horrible to know that every day you pass them and nobody empties them… it is sad,” he said.

Illegal dump sites have become the norm, he added.

“We call them illegal dump sites but they are the standard location where garbage is disposed of and this has been happening for the last five years,” Thomas charged.

In his contribution to the discussion, Government senator and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Charles Sinclair (Montego Bay North East Division), encouraged WPM to come up with solutions ahead of the next meeting. Some of the problems, he said, have persisted for two decades.

“I heard Mr Jones in his report saying that there is a perennial problem of illegal mini dumps sites, I have heard that for the past 20 years. What I want to hear is not these broad commentary statements coming from agencies, what I want is for you to tell me what is the solution,” Sinclair said. “I want for you when you come here, after you may have gone to a committee meeting in the week, that in that committee meeting you may have identified the problem, formulated a strategy and come to the council meeting for the sign off on the solution and the strategy.”

He suggested that WPM may need to engage and coordinate with other agencies, such as public health, to address the issues.

But JLP Councillor Dwight Crawford (Spring Garden Division) came to the rescue of the WPM and instead placed the blame at the feet of those citizens who fail to properly dispose of their garbage.

“We need to take action against the nasty people. We need to nail them to the cross,” he said. “Commercial waste from business places is being dumped illegally and now we have to go and clean up behind them. We need, through the constabulary force, to take action against them. We need to make it known to them, that when you dump in the incorrect place you will be crucified.”