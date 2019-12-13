Wray and Nephew Rum Punch boxing hits Skateland tonight

The second staging of the Wray and Nephew Rum Punch Boxing series will take place tonight (Fri, Dec 13) at Skateland in Half-Way Tree. This promises to be an exciting 10-fight card night.

Action starts at 6:00 pm and eight gyms will compete for the $100,000 cash prize and gym equipment valued at $500,000. Fans will be treated to one professional bout involving Jamaica’s Richard ‘Frog’ Holmes and Winston Pompey from Guyana and nine other amateur fights.

This is the second and final staging of Wray and Nephew Rum Punch Boxing Series, which kicked off in November at the Spanish Town Prison Oval.

“Wray & Nephew has always been heavily invested in the sport of boxing and our Rum Punch series demonstrate further commitment to the sport and its development,” Nadia Kiffin-Green, Wray and Nephew’s Marketing Manager said.

Stephen Jones, President of the Jamaica Boxing Board of Control endorses the event. “The last meeting I had with a group of coaches and boxing managers, what seemed to be the consensus was that they would love a round-robin sort of tournament where the amateur and professional boxers would benefit along with the gyms,” said Jones. “We are happy to see the fruition of this community-based boxing series with a partner like Wray and Nephew.”

Tonight will also feature performances from dancehall’s artistes Shane-O and Munga.