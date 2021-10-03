Wray & Nephew injects $45 million into hospitals

J Wray & Nephew Ltd is responding to numerous appeals for assistance from Jamaica's hospital network by launching a $45-million intervention called JWN Cares.

The money will be spread across 12 institutions and donated through the company's key brand — White Overproof Rum and its sister company the JWN Foundation.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has added immense pressure on Jamaica's health sector, resulting in local hospitals being overcrowded, understaffed, and struggling to respond to the demands for patient care.

Managing director of JWN Jean-Philippe Beyer states “at J Wray & Nephew Ltd we pride ourselves on being apart of the solution. Last year we responded to the crises with a donation of 100,000 litres of pure alcohol and continued our support by donating technology, groceries, and cash. More recently, we have joined the PSOJ (Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica) in encouraging Jamaicans to get vaccinated.”

Continuing Beyer added, “Strengthening the capacity of our health systems to respond swiftly and effectively is extremely important. Through this, JWN's latest round of donations, we will play our part in containing and mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

During the first week of October, the company's key brand, White Overproof Rum Brand, will donate $5 million each to Type A institutions — University Hospital of the West Indies, Kingston Public Hospital and Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Type B institutions Savanna-la-mar Hospital and St Ann's Bay Hospital will receive $3 million each, while Type B hospitals within JWN's areas of operation — Spanish Town Hospital will receive $5 million and Mandeville Hospital will get $4 million.

The JWN Foundation will join the response by offering a total of $5 million to support to Type C hospitals and health centres within the company's operations zones. Specifically, May Pen Hospital and Black River Hospital will be gifted $2 million each and the Balaclava and Maggoty Health Centres will receive $500,000 each. Additionally, the foundation will donate well-needed medical supplies and equipment namely: oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, digital thermometers and hand sanitisers.

Each hospital will be able to access its allocated funding in supplies from an approved local medical supplies provider.