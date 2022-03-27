Wray & Nephew is Spirit of Jamaica 60th

J Wray & Nephew (JWN) Ltd has announced its partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports for the celebration of Jamaica's 60th year of Independence.

The agreement will see the company's iconic brand, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, receiving the designation as the “Spirit of Jamaica 60” and the premium aged spirit, Appleton Estate, taking pride of place at all the country's exclusive events throughout the year.

J Wray & Nephew's partnership will see the company's brands sponsoring marquee events on the Jamaica 60 calendar. This started with Reggae Month and will continue to include the Commonwealth Games, World Championship, Jamaica Festival Song Competition, JA 60 Prime Minister's Awards of Excellence, the Governor General's Independence Reception at King's House, National Grand Gala and JA 60 Diamond and Reggae Gold Awards.

In addition to these sponsorships, JWN, through its brands, commits to executing a suite of projects including mural installations in each county, the creation and launch of two commemorative spirits; the launch of the Appleton Estate History book and various campaigns in support of Jamaica 60th.

Combined, the sponsorship of the nine Government-led events, and the execution of JWN-led events and activities will see the company investing over $60 million in celebrating Jamaica's 60th Independence.

Minister of Culture Olivia Grange, in speaking about the partnership, said: “J Wray & Nephew Limited and its brands are a proud part of the fabric of the Jamaican society and is featured throughout Jamaican culture from somber moments to celebratory ones. Their brands bring people together and community bars serve as an epicenter in communities for information sharing, domino playing, hot debates over current affairs, sports and as a source of income, supporting many Jamaican families.

“In this Jamaica's 60th year of Independence, we are happy to welcome JWN wholeheartedly to join in the celebrations of Jamaica's achievements, reflect on the country's rich heritage, and together forge a path to recovery from the pandemic. Let's come together to reignite our spirit for Jamaica 60.”

In honour of Jamaica's diamond anniversary, JWN has said it will be celebrating Jamaican excellence, paying tribute to our complex and storied history and encourage support of the Jamaican entrepreneurial spirit.

Speaking on the partnership, managing director of JWN Jean-Phillipe Beyer said, “Very few brands can boast of being in almost every household across Jamaica, from Negril to Morant Point. The Jamaican story and J Wray & Nephew are deeply connected and inextricably linked. Our company and brands have been a part of the tapestry for generations and our Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Appleton Estate, Magnum Tonic Wine, and Kingston 62 brands are great ambassadors of Brand Jamaica and carry the Jamaica flag with pride across the world.

Continuing, Beyer said, “Our brands are proudly Jamaican, and we will use this opportunity to share stories of our people's resilience, strength, boldness, and contribution to the world.”

Ensuring that the grass root support is recognised and supported, J Wray & Nephew has committed to several outreach projects in communities across the country and partnerships with local authorities to include the spruce up of some iconic Jamaican spots.

J Wray & Nephew Limited is Jamaica's oldest registered company and the number one wine and spirits producer on the island.