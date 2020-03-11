Wray & Nephew shuts down Spanish Town Road operations, concerned by worker’s contact with ‘patient zero’Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|
J Wray and Nephew has decided to immediately suspend operations at its 234 Spanish Town Road facility after one of its contractors came in close contact with ‘patient zero’.
‘Patient Zero’ refers to the first confirmed case of coronavirus (Covid-19) on the island, and in light of that fact, the contractor has been quarantined and is being monitored.
The entity has also activated its Smart Working Policy which now allows workers, who can do so, to work remotely. “The activation of the smart working policy is another precautionary measure intended to safeguard the welfare of our employees, our customers and the wider community.”
Yesterday, the nation was informed of the news of the first imported case of the virus after a young woman returned from the United Kingdom on March 4 but the tests were confirmed on March 9.
