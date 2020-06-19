‘Wray’ sniffs out cocaine worth $600k at Kingston airport

Thanks to a member of the canine team, one pound of cocaine was seized at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday( June 16).

Reports are that about 3:20 p.m., sniffer dog ‘Wray’, was conducting security checks in the cargo area of the airport when the dog alerted officers to a package.

The package was searched by lawmen and found to contain the illicit drug.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $600,000 JMD.

Back in May 2020, another member of Wray’s team named, Glock, alerted police to 10 pounds of ganja which was being smuggled in juice tins at the same airport.