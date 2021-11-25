Xklusive gives back to alma mater

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Dancehall artiste Xklusive, who recently donated much-needed supplies to students of his alma mater, Clydesdale Primary in St Ann, plans to make an even bigger impact next year.

“I still have a lot of masks at home and stuff because I was planning to do a big event. But we can't really do any big event because of COVID-19 so I just went to the school with three other persons and gave away the stuff,” he said. “But for next year, hopefully, we will have a big event where everyone can come out.”

On November 19 the 29-year-old, whose birth name is Sudine Parke, brought smiles to the faces of six students when he presented them with new tablets. He also provided the wider student body with hand sanitisers and masks – an effort to help prepare them for the resumption of face-to face-classes. During a back-to-school treat last August Xklusive gave all the children books, bags and pencils along with face masks and hand sanitisers. This time around he took a more targeted approach with his latest act of generosity.

“The students were so happy because all of who got tablets did not have one. I only gave that amount because I called to check who didn't have and brought it for them. I bought the tablets for online school but [now that face-to-face classes have resumed] the children can still do their homework and research on it at home. Trust me, to see their smiles make me feel good because I know they were in need,” said Parke.

He knows a thing or two about being in need, and what going to the school under those circumstances was like when he was a child.

“I remember the situation there when I used to go there. It was outside toilet and stuff like that so I know it is not a rich school and the parents have it hard so, I am happy to help in any way possible,” the dancehall artiste told the Jamaica Observer.

Principal of Clydesdale Primary, Theresa Brown, was elated at Parke's latest act of kindness. The devices, she said, will help students stay afloat in the coming academic year.

“Some of the students didn't have any tablets so they were very appreciative of his kind gesture. He gives back to his past school from time to time and we really appreciate it,” said Brown. “The students can research information and download educational videos, so it can assist them along with their lessons.”

She added that some parents, who had in the past been forced to share their smartphones with their children, would also appreciate the gesture.

