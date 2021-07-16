Yendi Phillipps bemoans potential challenges for students in upcoming new school year

Media personality and former Jamaican beauty queen, Yendi Phillips, has expressed concerns about the current state of “outside” and how it could impact students for the upcoming school year.

The ‘Odyssey With Yendi‘ host took to social media to share her feelings on the current state of affairs in Jamaica and what it means for the children and their education.

“I’m really concerned with the way “outside” is looking and what it will mean for our kids in Sept,” she tweeted.

He continued; “a lot of persons are really not thinking about how badly this is affecting our nation’s youth! They need to be back in school! This a look shaky bad!”

Jamaica, like a number of other countries, for the better part of two years, has had students learning online, as they tried to curb the spread of coronavirus.

There are now expectations that the schools would return to a state of normalcy in light of the reduced numbers of coronavirus cases in the country in recent times.

However, there has been growing concern in some circles that the recent easing of restrictions could mark another major spike in Covid-19 cases which could lead to another set of major challenges for the country.

Recently, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced amended protocols that now allow for the hosting of entertainment events and other functions involving large gatherings.