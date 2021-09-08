Yes, you can now travel to Canada if you...

Dear Mr Brown:

I would like to know when Canada will open its borders to visitors. It has been over a year and a half, since the pandemic started, that I have not been able to visit my family and friends.

-DM

Dear DM:

International travellers seeking to enter Canada for non-essential reasons have been barred from entering the country since March 2020. Fortunately, Canada has reopened its borders for fully vaccinated people (who are not from the United States) and allows them to travel from Tuesday, September 7, 2021 without a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Americans have been able to visit Canada for non-essential purposes since the start of August.

Requirements to avoid quarantine

The following conditions must be met:

1. Show proof of receiving the full series of a vaccine or combination of vaccines that are accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada;

2. Take a valid, pre-arrival, COVID-19 molecular test result, taken no more than 72 hours before arrival to Canada;

3. Be asymptomatic;

4. Submit mandatory information via the ArriveCAN app or website, including proof of vaccination and a quarantine plan within 72 hours before arrival in Canada.

5. Be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The number of people entering Canada has more than doubled between August 9 and August 15, which was the first week the country opened its borders to fully vaccinated American travellers.

New guidelines for unvaccinated children

Unvaccinated foreigners who are minors will be allowed to enter Canada with their fully vaccinated parents or guardians. However, minors who are 12 or older must quarantine.

Unvaccinated children under 12 can skip quarantine, but must follow rules for 14 days. For the next 14 days, which includes, but is not limited to the following:

• Limit contact with others

• Stay in an acceptable place that allows the child to avoid all contact with persons who meet the following condition: has an underlying medical condition that makes the person susceptible to complications related to COVID-19; has a compromised immune system from a medical condition or treatment; is 65 years of age or older.

• The minor should remain with their fully vaccinated parent and/or guardian as much as possible.

• The minor should wear a well-constructed, well-fitting mask in public settings to minimise the risk of introducing or spreading COVID-19.

In response to your question, once you are fully vaccinated and take a COVID-19 molecular test within the stipulated time period, then you would be eligible to travel on your valid visitor's visa. You would just have to fulfill the other requirements.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com