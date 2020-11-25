Yikes! Jamaican Gov’t proposes tighter curfew for upcoming public holidays

Jamaicans hoping for relaxed coronavirus restrictions

for the upcoming public holidays are likely out of luck.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness proposed yesterday, November 24, that Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day have stricter curfew measures that would begin at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm.

This move to limit the spread of the virus contrasts the additional hour given for the nightly restrictions which will see the curfew begin at 10:00 pm daily as of December 1, a measure taken to appease the business community.

Holness said, “We are now approaching another period of high risk for us as a nation in the pandemic. This is a period of time when we will be seeing higher levels of travel both internally and from overseas. It is a period of time when Jamaicans are looking to the traditional merriment that is associated with the Christmas season.”

He continued, “Those factors contribute to this period being a higher-risk period than normal. It is a difficult balance to fulfil the expectations of the season, anticipation in increase in commercial activity while at the same time keeping the population safe and not overwhelm our health system.”

Additionally, Holness the limit for public gatherings remains at 15 while there is a proposal to have private gatherings have the same constraint.