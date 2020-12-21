Yikes! Volcano erupts in Hawaii

The Kilauea volcano

erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island for about an hour yesterday, December 20.

The eruption began after a new lava flow hit a pool of water inside a crater in the volcano, reports state.

The volcano, located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, sent a steam cloud of about nine kilometres into the atmosphere, weather authorities said.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued an advisory warning of fallen ash from the volcano, which could become an irritant if exposed to the eye and respiratory system for a prolonged period.

Kilauea destroyed more than 700 homes and spewed enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools when it erupted in 2008.