Yikes! Volcano erupts in Hawaii

Yikes! Volcano erupts in HawaiiMonday, December 21, 2020
|
The Kilauea volcano
erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island for about an hour yesterday, December 20.
The eruption began after a new lava flow hit a pool of water inside a crater in the volcano, reports state.
The volcano, located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, sent a steam cloud of about nine kilometres into the atmosphere, weather authorities said.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued an advisory warning of fallen ash from the volcano, which could become an irritant if exposed to the eye and respiratory system for a prolonged period.
Kilauea destroyed more than 700 homes and spewed enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools when it erupted in 2008.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy