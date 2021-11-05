PHOTO: YMCA gets Rotary support

PHOTO: YMCA gets Rotary supportFriday, November 05, 2021
President of the Rotary Club of Kingston Ryan Strachan (fifth left) poses with a representational cheque valued at $370,000 which he handed over to the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) during a brief ceremony at the YMCA's Hope Road location in St Andrew on Wednesday. The donation, which is in keeping with the club's community development initiative, will provide well-needed funding support for the YMCA. Also pictured (from left) are: secretary, Rotary Club of Kingston, Tricia-Ann Smith DaSilva; member of the club's Public Relations Committee, Andrea C Whyte; chairman of the YMCA's 100th Anniversary Committee and past district governor of Rotary International, Mike Fennel; treasurer YMCA, Cyrene Gilbert; general secretary/administrator, YMCA, Sarah Newlan Martin; chairman, YMCA, Allan Marsh; and public relations director, Rotary Club of Kingston, Keniesha Thompson. (Photo: JIS)
