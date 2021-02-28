Yohan Blake says he’d rather miss Olympics than take COVID-19 vaccine

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake says he would rather miss the Tokyo Olympics than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Blake made the revelation to local media after competing at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Qualification Meet at the National Stadium on Saturday (February 27). He placed third in his 200m heat.

“My mind still stays strong, I don’t want any vaccine, I rather to miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it,” he said.

And although he says he has his “reasons” for his position, he declined to divulge them.

Blake is the second-fastest man in history in the 100m and 200m with times of 9.69 seconds and 19.26 seconds respectively.

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics say that athletes and officials will not be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to take part in this year’s Tokyo Games.