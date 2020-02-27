‘YOU WERE A WARRIOR’: Football fraternity mourns tragic death of former Reggae Boy Irvino English

The local football fraternity is now mourning the death of Former Reggae Boyz player and coach Irvino ‘Dada’ English.

The 42-year-old English was shot dead in his Waterhouse community Wednesday night (Feb 26). He was reportedly told to stay away from the community as he was marked for death.

English played in five games for the Reggae Boyz in the 2000s, including in a World Cup qualifier. In 1996, English helped Norman Manley High School win the Manning Cup competition. Before that, he played for Wolmer’s Boys’ School. He also captained the Waterhouse Football Club before calling it a day on his playing career. At the time of his death, English was on the coaching staff of Arnett Gardens Football Club and was the assistant coach of the Wolmer’s Boys’ School Manning Cup team.

“You were a warrior and the teammate we all trusted, a leader we depended on, a friend to many and a devoted member of the Waterhouse Football Club,” Waterhouse FC posted on its Facebook page. “Another of our sons gone too soon to senseless gun violence, when will it end?! We will always remember you on the ball! Rest In Peace.”

Arnett Gardens posted: “We didn’t know this would be your last training session… you will be missed by all of us at Arnett Gardens FC… RIP Coach Irvino English… Dada!!!”

The Harbour View Football Club also responded with a tribute to English: “Condolences to the family of Irvino ‘Dada’ English and the Waterhouse Football Club, Jamaica, community and supporters. We knew you as a talented, left-footed captain, on-field leader, utility player, 2006-07 Premier League leading goal-scorer with 18 goals and a fearless warrior in the game.Respect, for the memories of the many gallant battles between our clubs, your outstanding contribution to the game, league and your most recent journey into coaching at Arnett Gardens FC and Wolmer’s Boys’ School, while having your son Rivaldo grow up in our youth system. Rest in Peace, Irvino.”

Loads of other social media posts were made by users who played with English at both the high school and professional level.