You’ll want to sign up to this deal! Flow now offering unlimited data plan

In a move that will see customers making the most of their data needs without the high cost, Flow Jamaica today ( Feb 28), has introduced new unlimited mobile data plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Both plans offer unlimited “any-use” data in addition to unlimited calls and text messaging to any local network. This is a game-changer as Flow gets all of Jamaica turned on to data usage in a practical way.

Postpaid customers will also receive a free allocation of 1 gigabyte (GB) overseas roaming data, 60 minutes for outbound calls and free incoming calls while travelling to the USA, Canada and the UK as part of the offer.

“At Flow, we always look for opportunities to offer innovative solutions that will enhance the customers’ experience and support their progress. Having introduced unlimited anywhere calls and texts, unlimited social and unlimited YouTube in 2019, we are now introducing these new plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers which feature “unlimited everything”. This puts Jamaica in line with international standards and developed markets,” commented Dwight Williams, Flow’s Commercial Director of Mobile.

Flow’s new unlimited plans will be available for only $4900 per month for both postpaid plans (GCT applies) or prepaid plans with auto-renewal. Now that cannot be beaten by any network anywhere in Jamaica!

“These new plans were created for Flow customers who simply want to enjoy data unhinged from frequent top-ups or add-ons. Now, customers can simply make one payment a month to remain connected all the time without worry,” Williams noted. Flow says its new plans are designed specifically for customers with high data usage/consumption.

“We are offering our customers the mobility their lifestyle demands and the flexibility to use the internet at leisure for a variety of purposes without worry. It’s the ‘freedom’ that they have demanded, and we are especially proud to be the first to deliver this level of innovation and value to the market,” he added. Williams also highlighted that the company’s Unlimited Social, YouTube, Talk and Text options, which start as low as $420 for a five-day period, remain available. “This means that with Flow there is something for everyone,” he said. Flow is also encouraging all mobile users with LTE compatible devices to visit a Flow Retail store to request a free LTE SIM. This will allow customers to enjoy even faster speeds using the company’s 4G/LTE network.