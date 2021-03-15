Young doctor dedicates GG award to front-line, essential workers battling COVID-19

Dr Romario Simpson, a young medical doctor serving at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), has received the 2020 Governor General's Achievement Award (GGAA) for his efforts to uplift the less fortunate, dating back to high school days when he was head boy of Meadowbrook High School in St Andrew.

Simpson carried his enthusiasm for charity work, strong leadership abilities and academic discipline over into his time at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus,where he pursued a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree, graduating in July 2019. During his tenure at UWI, he participated in numerous extra-curricular activities and was nominated for the prestigious UWI Primer Award for Leadership (Male Category) in 2018.

As a result of his proven track record of success and impactful contributions to nation-building, Dr Simpson is one of 35 inspiring Jamaicans who have been selected for the 2020 Governor-General's Awards which was presented recently in a virtual ceremony under the theme 'Engaging, Empowering & Inspiring Jamaicans'. He was awarded within the 25-35 age group for the parish of St Andrew.

In his address to the virtual audience, Governor General Sir Patrick Allen acknowledged the unusual fashion with which the 2020 GGAA ceremony was held for the 2020 recipient due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, he lauded the resilience of the programme in embracing the new way of life as it related to technology, “so that individuals who have demonstrated selfless service and dedication towards nation-building — even in the face of a global pandemic — could receive their well-deserved recognition and appreciation”.

He encouraged the recipients, both former and present, to continue being a beacon of hope, helping those in need without prejudice as they strive to make Jamaica a better place.

The coveted GGAA is the recognition component of the Governor General's Programme for Excellence (GGPE) that was established to acknowledge the academic achievements and the meaningful contribution of community leaders who model the principles of service above self and impact national life.

The GGAA began in 1991 under the leadership of then governor general, the late Sir Howard Cooke, to recognise Jamaicans 35 years and older. The programme was later expanded by the then Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall in 2006 to recognise youth, ages 18 to 35, for excellence in academia and voluntary service, as well as individuals in the Diaspora, who were making significant contribution to Jamaica and in their host country.

The GGAA was handed over to Dr Simpson by Dr Patricia Dunwell, custos of St Andrew. He immediately dedicated it to all front line/ essential workers in Jamaica “for their sacrifice during this turbulent period caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

While studying at the UWI, Simpson launched the Destiny of Hope Foundation in Jamaica in 2017. He currently serves as the chairman for this multifaceted charitable organisation. The bulk of his volunteerism activities/ initiatives are done through this foundation and its various corporate sponsors.

The foundation operates on the mantra “Empowerment through Diversity & Volunteerism” and focuses on three main interest areas: Homelessness, Disabilities and Environmental Protection. Dr Simpson is currently a senior house officer (SHO) at the UWI and aspires to further his studies in public health & infectious diseases. Of note, he was also recognised and awarded with a Prime Minister Youth Award in the category of Nation Building in 2018.