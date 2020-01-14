Young filmmakers to be highlighted by European Union

The lucky winners out of a group of 25 Jamaican amateur filmmakers will be recognised and awarded for their work by the European Union (EU) delegation to Jamaica, Turks and Caicos Islands and the Cayman Islands on Wednesday (Jan 15).

The young filmmakers will be showcased at the EU 2019 Jamaica Short Film Competition Awards Ceremony at the Institute of Jamaica in downtown Kingston.

The competition was launched on September 9 and targeted Jamaican ages 18 to 25 years old. The competition is aimed at building environmental awareness.

The group participated in the final round of the environment-themed short film competition that was launched with the finalists benefitting from a one-day intensive workshop. The session included presentations from local and overseas film experts in editing, scriptwriting and cinematography.

Prizes include a trip to Europe to attend a film course sponsored by the MetFilm School Berlin, in Germany (Best Film); a tablet; a MacBook computer; and a professional camera.