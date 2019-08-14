Young Manchester farmer Diandra Rowe topping her field

A young Manchester farmer Diandra Rowe has blazed a trail of excellence in her chosen field.





Among her accolades are: the -2017 Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Champion Greenhouse Farmer, -2017 and -2018 Most Innovative Farmer,Â -2017 JAS 2nd Place Young Champion Farmer, -2017 Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Agri- Tourism Award, -2017 JAS 2nd place class A farm,Â -2017 Prime Ministerâ€™s Youth Award for Excellence in Agriculture, â€“ 2018 JAS Champion Female Farmer and -2018 JAS 2nd place Champion Greenhouse Farmer.

Diandra believes, â€˜Success is not an accident and dreams donâ€™t become reality through magic, it requires grit, determination and hard work.â€

She was born in Mandeville, Manchester and grew up in a small community called Gabbyâ€™s Street, which is where she still resides to date.

Diandra grew up with both parents, her biggest influences and motivators. Her mom has been a teacher for some 30+ years and dad a farmer and Greenhouse Consultant.

Diandra says through example, her mom has taught her compassion and patience and her dad has shown her the value of hard work and the benefits of being an entrepreneur.

â€œI had a happy childhood. I have two brothers and many cousins. Growing up I spent a lot of time with my siblings, cousins and neighbours. We spent hours in the bushes and yard climbing trees, picking fruits and filling our tummies before dinner time.

We played many outdoor games. We rode our bikes, drove go-carts, explored caves etc. Some of my best and most memorable moments are from my childhood.â€

She was educated at the Church Teachers College Early Childhood, Mandeville Primary and Junior High, Bishop Gibson High School, University of Technology Jamaica

View this post on Instagram This morning we had the pleasure of conducting a tour with a group of Manchester High School Environmental Studies students and their teacher. Thank you guys for being a delightful and interactive group Ÿ™‚ #manchesterhighschool #schooltour #abbeygardenfarm #freshproduce #greenhousefarming #jamaicanfarm #agriculture #farmlife #farmersmarket #farminglifestyle #farmingislifeA post shared by Abbey Garden Farm (@abbey_garden_farm) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:28am PST

In December 2014, Diandra resigned her job as a car sales agent, to return home to assist her father with the farm which over the years ran into financial difficulties. The farm suffered from a lack of proper management and attention, as her father had started a new company and no longer had the time to give it the required oversight.

My mission when I started was and still is to grow my familyâ€™s business for many other generations to benefit.

Her farm, Abbey Farms at Kingsland, in Manchester, Jamaica, now grows a variety of produce items: lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, strawberries, herbs and a number of leafy greens.

Basil (Photo: Instagram -@Abbey_Garden_Farm)

Bell Peppers (Photo: Instagram -@Abbey_Garden_Farm)

Lettuce (Photo: Instagram -@Abbey_Garden_Farm)

Strawberry (Photo: Instagram -@Abbey_Garden_Farm)

Tomatoes (Photo: Instagram -@Abbey_Garden_Farm)

Diandra attributes her success in farming to her drive. â€œ I say this to myself when I get frustrated and I want to give up â€“ Diandra live how others wonâ€™t now, so you can live how others canâ€™t later.â€

She is a member of the Jamaica Greenhouse Growers Benevolent Society and Nutramix Youth in Agriculture Ambassador.

Among her qualifications and awards is a BSc in Hospitality and Tourism Management and a Rotary Club of Mandeville Vocational Service Award for Outstanding Community Service Leadership and Devotion â€“ Empowering our Youth.