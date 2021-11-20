Young men urged to cultivate mindset of excellence

YOUNG men are being encouraged to cultivate a mindset of excellence in all that they do and to always focus on the positives.

These words of encouragement came from acting policy analyst and focal point for the Men and Masculinity Programme, Bureau of Gender Affairs, Nashan Miller, during a youth of excellence empowerment forum at Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday.

The event formed part of activities to observe International Men's Day (IMD), celebrated yesterday under the theme 'Outstanding Men: Leading by Example'.

Miller told the youngsters gathered that a mindset of excellence will push them towards continuous improvement in whatever they do, and equip them to push through any challenges they may face.

Referencing the IMD theme, Miller hailed the men in society who serve as positive role models and lead by example.

He noted that, “Far too long we have allowed negative stereotypes to overshadow the positive impacts of men in our society. It is, therefore, important to signal [to] men who are doing the right thing that we see them, we appreciate their positive contributions to their families, communities, and that they represent role models for our boys.”

Motivational speaker Sean Williams, at the same time, urged the young men to change the way they think, noting that with this change, “anything is possible”.

“Your thoughts determine your attitude, your attitude determines your behaviour, your behaviour determines your habit, habit forms character, and your character determines your destiny,” he said.

Boys from Haile Selassie High, Camperdown High, and the YWCA Vocational Centre attended the empowerment session.

Information booths were mounted by the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the National Council on Drug Abuse, and the HEART/NSTA Trust.

IMD focuses on men and boys' health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting positive male role models in the society.

Additionally, it provides an opportunity for men and boys to celebrate their achievements and contribution to community and national development.

IMD encourages men to teach, lead, and be mentors to boys and to lead by example in creating a better society by promoting positive masculinity; sharing positive contributions of other men to the society, community, family, marriage, childcare, and the environment; improving gender relations and promoting gender equality; and creating a safer, better world where people can live free from harm and grow to reach their full potential.

It also seeks to join in the global discussions on manhood, male experiences, and challenges to galvanise efforts to improve these situations.