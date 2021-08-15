Young mom with painful skin condition appeals for help

A woman whose painful skin condition has left her unable to fully use her hands is now seeking help to continue her treatment regime.

Dihema Duffus, who lives in Tinsbury, St Mary, has been left in debilitating pain caused by a skin condition that results in peeling and her inability to open her hands, leaving her partially incapacitated.

The 19-year-old mother of one told the Jamaica Observer that while she was in grade 11 she went to bed one night and woke up unable to open her hands or do much with them. Duffus said by the time she got home from school the palm of her hands were peeling.

Consequently, she is unable to do certain tasks that involve the use of harsh soaps, and a simple shower has to be swift to reduce pain and itching.

“I can't use fab soap [soap powder], only mild liquid soap. To shower I have to wrap my rag around my hand and quickly bathe, then use moisturiser on my hands to cool down the burn,” she said.

But Duffus is completely clueless as to what the skin condition is. Doctors, she said, have declined to tell her on the ground that it would make her “stress”.

Nonetheless, she said she would religiously go each month to National Chest Hospital for treatment in the form of medication and physiotherapy, but the costs associated with getting to Kingston from her community in St Mary have thwarted her recovery process.

“I spend $5,000 to take a taxi to Kingston and $5,000 to come back. The treatment was working. My skin was coming back. I usually have an appointment each month but I can't keep my appointment because I can't find the $10,000 in transportation costs,” she told the Sunday Observer.

Additionally, Duffus, who is doing a certification course in housekeeping at Annotto Bay HEART/NSTA, has difficulty attending school and caring for her daughter.

“I'm not working, and the relationship between my mother and I is strained because I got pregnant young. My daughter is three. I struggle with her because sometimes she goes to bed without dinner or with just having one meal for the day,” she said.

“Regarding school, I miss a lot of classes because I don't have the fare to go. If is a morning class I will walk, but it's night shift so for safety, I have to take a taxi — and fare and food for the day can run me close to $1,500,” she said.

Duffus, who lives with her grandparents, aunts and brothers, said despite having other difficulties her aim is to be able to get to Kingston for her appointments to treat the skin condition and complete the training course.

That way, Duffus said, she would be better positioned to earn so as to care for her child.