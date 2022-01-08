Young mother gets assistance from Scotiabank, FFP to start fried chicken business

ADRIANNA Clarke's 2022 will be a bit brighter having received several items from her wish list from Scotiabank.

Clarke recently received a double deep fryer, a microwave, food warmer, and tablet from the financial institution to assist her towards her goal of starting a small fried chicken business to aid in the support of her two children.

The 27-year-old St Catherine resident has been determined to move herself out of poverty and give her children a better life.

“I never grew up with a mother and as there were eight of us, I had to move about to survive,” said Clarke.

She was fortunate enough to get in contact with Food for the Poor (FFP) and eventually received a house, that offered some much-needed stability.

Before that, the lack of family support saw her constantly displaced and dealing with overcrowding. Her persistence for independence led to her renting a small single room space. Even this was taxing, leaving Clarke to deal with issues like rodents and a leaky roof.

“Sometimes I feel so stressed and burdened because I don't have any money,” said Clarke tearfully.

Despite the financial realities, Clarke is striving for better with the help from Scotiabank.

“2021 has been a tough year for all. However, we acknowledge that many of the worst affected were already on the fringes and we are so happy to assist Miss Clarke and her young children through our partnership with Food for the Poor,” said Paolo Fakhourie, Scotiabank's Ocho Rios branch manager. “We also applaud her for her desire to become more self-sufficient through her small business idea.”

Fakhourie also noted the Bank's commitment to promoting economic resilience within the communities that it serves.

Fakhourie's words were mirrored by Kivette Silvera, executive director, Food for The Poor Jamaica.

“Food for The Poor recognises that for some, the start of a new year can also be a season tainted with anxiety and hopelessness caused from various socio-economic challenges. Therefore, we are so heartened and thankful to Scotiabank for their timely act of kindness that will go a long way in assisting Adrianna,” Silvera said.