Young people being accused of pushing second wave of COVID-19 in Trinidad

Young people

are being blamed for the rapid spread of coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago.

They are being urged to help stop spread by following protocols.

“And what is driving our second wave is the demographic of the 25s to 49s who are taking the virus home, infecting the families, infecting the elders,” said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during a virtual news conference on Monday.

“The two drivers for this second wave are the behaviour of the young people between the ages 25 to 49 and the insistence of people who are knowingly ill going to work,” he added.

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said that statistics are now supporting the claims that young persons have been disregarding the measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

He is, therefore, pleading with the public to be careful.

“We are asking people to follow the guidelines given with regards to reducing the risks of transmission of COVID-19 in their day to day interactions,” he said.

Trinidad now has 2, 254 COVID-19 cases while 35 people have died from the virus.