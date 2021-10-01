Young people want better access to information

PRESIDENT of the Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students (JUTS) Christina Williams is calling for more youth engagement in access to information to ensure meaningful contributions are made towards environment and climate change decisions.

Williams was speaking at the Ministry of Education, Youth & Information's Right to Know Week panel discussion on climate change and the environment on Wednesday.

“It is important for us to participate because we want to see more young people starting their own digital technologies, but if we don't know what areas need to be resolved and what climate change challenges could our solution potentially minimise, then it is very hard for us to decide on what that particular technology is going to be,” Williams argued.

“If you want meaningful consultation and you want young people across all 14 parishes [involved], we have to talk about giving the information to them. One of the biggest issues we have as young people is that we are always consulting, but when it comes on to actual solutions developed, and there is implementation, no one returns to us to say what they have done and how we can be involved in the implementation,” she added.

She stressed that, despite the fact that the novel coronavirus has limited the opportunity for certain interactions, there are other ways to engage youngsters, especially those living in rural communities apart from online consultations.

“How is it that you can make environment and climate challenges sound so relatable to our situation where we care enough and want to talk about solutions? When we talk about engaging rural youths, if we truly want them to be involved, we have to think about alternative means,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gillian Guthrie, chief technical director at the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment & Climate Change, pointed out that officials should provide information online with easy interpretation for the common man.

“It is something that we have been discussing with the National Environment and Planning Agency about how they break down information probably in graphics and words so that the average Jamaican can understand and appreciate what is being presented. That is something that is being actively looked at,” she said.

— Brittny Hutchinson