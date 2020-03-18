Young pop star Charlotte Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to stay home

Fans have been showering young American pop singer Charlotte Lawrence with support after she revealed that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a post on Wednesday (March 18) the Jokes On You songstress on Instagram, while upbeat about her chances for recovery, asked others to be more considerate for vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE HAS CORONA NAWWWW THEY GOT THE WRONG WHITE GIRLâ€” juls (@halfemptywhore) March 18, 2020

i am so devastated that charlotte lawrence has coronavirus. she is one of my FAVORITE artists. and sheâ€™s only 19. wishing her the best â¤ï¸ â€” j, rina auŸ“Œ (@opinionatedicon) #CharlotteLawrenceMarch 18, 2020

â€œA couple of days ago, my doctor informed me that I too have COVID-19. A lot of us will. I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it wonâ€™t be if too many people get sick too quickly,â€ the singer explained.

The 19-year-old Los Angeles singer implored persons, even if not exhibiting symptoms, to stay at home and observe social distancing to curb COVID-19â€™s spread.

Charlotte Lawrence has corona â€” –’–†–—––” (@mariosxcx) pic.twitter.com/5pW5jfFePiMarch 18, 2020

â€œThis is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not. Think of your parents. Think of your grandparents. We have the power to slow this [virus] down,â€ Lawrence said.

â€œThink about someone else getting your loved one sick because they didnâ€™t listen, because they thought they knew better. Because they were selfish. So please, please isolate yourself. Stay clean. Stay informed. Stay aware and make others aware,â€ she wrote.

The Why Do You Love Me singer is the latest in a string of celebrities and elite athletes to have contracted the disease after Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Kevin Durant to name a few.