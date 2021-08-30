Youngsters urge fellow Jamaicans to get vaccinated

DOMINIC McIntyre is encouraging young people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

McIntyre, who is now fully vaccinated, told JIS Newsthat taking the vaccine was his way of protecting himself.

“I had done some research on vaccines and had been taking them my entire life to attend school and travel, so I didn't really fear it. Despite the fact that the majority of my family members are suspicious of it, I stood firm,” McIntyre said.

He noted that while he has never tested positive for COVID-19, he is encouraging other young people not to take chances with their lives because it is “everyone's greatest shot at combating this tenacious virus.”

Meanwhile, Aisha Boyd ,who has received her first dose of the vaccine, said she tested positive for the virus previously and has since fully recovered.

She disclosed that one of her family members, who has also recovered from COVID-19, had respiratory issues which showed her that the virus was “nothing to play with”.

“I wanted to take it to ensure that if I do contract the virus, I wouldn't get critically ill, because my last name doesn't promise me a ventilator if it comes to that,” Boyd said.

Additionally, she is encouraging young persons who are hesitant to abide by the social distancing protocols and sanitise regularly.

In data released yesterday, the country recorded 929 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, which increased the total case count to 66,663. There have, however, been 48,,095 recoveries, while death death toll is 1,504.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness advised the public in a press briefing on August 19 that vaccination appointments would be allowed during the set no movement days, which are as follows. The remaining days are Monday, August 30, Tuesday, August 31, and Sunday, September 5.