“Your favourite President” finally wears a mask

According to US President Donald Trump, it’s now patriotic to wear a mask. This comes after months of blatantly disregarding advice to wear a mask in public as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc worldwide.

But on Monday (July 20) Trump backtracked on his reluctance and donned a mask in public, calling it “patriotic”. “We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted.

“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he added.

The image appears to show Trump wearing a mask with the presidential seal at his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month.