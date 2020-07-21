“Your favourite President” finally wears a mask

“Your favourite President” finally wears a maskTuesday, July 21, 2020
|
According to US President Donald Trump, it’s now patriotic to wear a mask. This comes after months of blatantly disregarding advice to wear a mask in public as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc worldwide.
But on Monday (July 20) Trump backtracked on his reluctance and donned a mask in public, calling it “patriotic”. “We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted.
“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he added.
The image appears to show Trump wearing a mask with the presidential seal at his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month.
