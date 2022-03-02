Your Jamaica

Your JamaicaWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
MATILDA'S CORNER WAS TOLL GATE
Historians have not been able to tell us who Matilda's Corner in Liguanea, St Andrew, was named for. However, what has been recorded is that its original name was Toll Gate, simply because a toll collector was placed there as people had to pay to use the road.
In 1850, Sts Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church was built there for the benefit of Spanish and French people who lived in the area. It was closed twice, due to a lack of congregation; however, it was reopened in 1902 and hasn't been closed since.
THE LIGHTHOUSE AT MORANT POINT
Erected in 1841 by free Africans after being cast that year in London, the lighthouse is designated a historic monument in St Thomas and is said to be the oldest in Jamaica.
Its cast iron tube is 30 metres long, five metres in diameter at the base, and three metres at the top.
It stands at the easternmost end of the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy